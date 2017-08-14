Hawkins County wheel tax petition falls short 127 signatures

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- After sorting through a wheel tax petition that was more than 160 pages, Hawkins County Administrator of Elections, Donna Sharp, said the signatures needed for a special election fell short.

A total of 1,095 valid signatures were needed and Sharp said they only had 968 signatures. The petition was circulating in the community in light of county commissioners recently agreeing on a $40 wheel tax increase.

It’s a wheel tax county leaders say they voted on in order to offset a 2 million dollar deficit. Sharp and her staff began counting signatures on July 27th, and she said they just wrapped up around midnight Saturday.

Ultimately the petition fell short by 127 valid signatures.