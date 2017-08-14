Iowa hairdresser transforms depressed teen’s matted hair

WATERLOO, Iowa (WATE) — When a depressed teen walked in to a hair salon and told stylist Kayley Olsson to just cut off her matted, uncombed hair for picture day, Olsson knew what to do instead.

Olsson said the 16-year-old told her she felt so down and so worthless she couldn’t even brush her hair. She said the teen said she only got up to use the restroom.

“When she walked in she told us, ‘just cut it all off. I can’t deal with the pain of combing it out,’ she called herself ‘worthless’ for it,” said Olsson. “It honestly broke my heart”

The girl didn’t start school for a few weeks, but had her school pictures. Olsson said she tried everything to keep the girl’s hair.

“After being here eight hours yesterday and five hours today, we finally made this beautiful girl smile and feel like she is worth something,” said Olson. “Her last words to me was ‘I will actually smile for my schools pictures today, you made me feel like me again.'”

The stylist shared the story with the hopes that it will be a lesson to others. She says people should recognize that mental health can impact people of all ages.

“Parents, take it seriously. Don’t just push your kids off and tell them to get over something they legitimately can’t,” says Olson. “A child should never feel so worthless to not even want to brush their hair.”