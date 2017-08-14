Friends of the Smokies raising money to replace GSMNP radio system

KODAK (WATE) – To celebrate their 25th anniversary, Friends of the Smokies is launching a fundraising campaign to fund a radio system upgrade in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The group says the park’s radio communications system has exceeded its recommended lifespan. Replacement parts are hard to find and repairs and maintenance are costly with an increasingly tightening federal budget. Friends of the Smokies says the total cost of the project would be $2.5 million and their goal is to raise $1.25 million by this time next year.

The proposed project would replace microwave and repeater equipment at nine sites as well as portable radio units and mobile units in patrol vehicles and fire engines. Park rangers and dispatchers would then be able to communicate directly with police, fire and emergency personnel in neighboring jurisdictions.

Friends of the Smokies says day-to-day operations would benefit, as well as law enforcement, search and rescue, and wildland fire operations.

To donate, call 1-800-845-5665 or visit Donate.FriendsOfTheSmokies.org