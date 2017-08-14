East Knoxville residents gather for prayer walk

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Members of the Knoxville community came together Monday night to stop the violence at a prayer walk in East Knoxville.

Over the past few weeks, there have been several deadly shootings across Knoxville. City council candidate David Gillette called on community leaders, pastors and other council candidates to put a stop to the shootings.

“One thing I tell the community is the change starts with you. You know you have to want to make change before anyone else. Make the change for you,” he said.

Gillette said when in doubt, call the Knoxville Police Department and remember you can always remain anonymous.