Blount County teen reported missing in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

TOWNSEND (WATE) – Park rangers are searching for a Blount County teen believed to be lost in the southwestern area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Austin Bohanan, 18, was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Thirteen members of the Park Search and Rescue Team began a ground search Monday morning, focused on the southwest area of the park near Highway 129.

No other details have been released at this time.

Download the WATE 6 On Your Side News App for breaking news, weather, sports and traffic information.