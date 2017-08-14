2 adults, child airlifted after Greene County crash

GREENEVILLE (WATE) — Three people, including a child, were airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center after a crash off of Highway 11E on Sunday afternoon.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash happened near Sycamore Drive and Lautner Road. The driver was charged with not having a child restraint and failure to maintain a proper lane.

A pick-up was traveling south on Highway 11E when THP said the driver ran off the road and into a ditch. Troopers said the truck hit a concrete barrier and landed upside down on the vehicle’s roof. The child was not in a car seat and was pinned under the driver’s seat.