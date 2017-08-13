TBI assisting in officer involved shooting investigation in Cocke County

COSBY (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Cocke County Sheriffs Office in investigating an officer involved shooting in Cocke County.

According to the TBI, the incident occurred on Middle Creek Road.

Sheriff Armando Fontes says the incident occured around 7:19 p.m. According to Sheriff Fontes, the officer involved is fine and a suspect is deceased, but his identity can not be released at this time.

Sheriff Fontes says the shooting incident occurred when the officer was attempting to take the suspect into custody on criminal warrants.

WATE 6 On Your Side has crews on the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with WATE 6 On Your Side for more details.