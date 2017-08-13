Market Square rally responds to Charlottesville violence

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Hundreds of people came together for a peaceful counter-protest Sunday afternoon in Market Square.

The “Stop Hate” Rally was put together as a response to Saturday’s violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The message on signs and from speakers was that all of Knoxville stands in solidarity with Virginia.

State Representative Rick Staples spoke during the rally to share words of encouragement and action.

The Women’s March Coalition, who hosted the event, say they were focused on showing solidarity and support for people who have been on the receiving end of bigotry, discrimination, micro-agression, violence, and hate.