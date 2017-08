KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is searching for woman missing since last week.

Rita May Eastes, 56, was last seen by her daughter on Thursday, August 10th. She was wearing a pink blouse and traveling in her 2012 Silver Kia Sorento SUV with Jewels around the license plate.

Eastes is a white female, 56, 90-100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Knox County Sheriffs Office Major Crimes Unit at (865) 215-2243.