Flight makes emergency landing at McGhee Tyson

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – An aircraft not originally scheduled to land in Knoxville made an emergency landing for mechanical repairs at McGhee Tyson Airport Sunday afternoon, according to a Delta Airlines representative.

The pilot elected to divert the plane due to an odor, according to a Delta airlines representative.

Beck Huckaby, with McGhee Tyson Airport Authority, says McGhee Tyson Airport received the call around 4:36 p.m. Saturday and that the plane was not originally scheduled to land.

A Delta representative says Flight 1939, flying from Pittsburgh to Atlanta, was able to land safely at McGhee Tyson. McGhee Tyson Airport mechanics were able to check the aircraft, and no signs of an issue were found.

149 people were on board Flight 1939. The plane was able to reach its Atlanta destination only an hour from its scheduled arrival.