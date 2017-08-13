Body found in Tellico believed to be previous missing woman

Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A body found in Tellico, Tennessee this afternoon is believed to be that of a Knox County woman missing since last week, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

KCSO says a couple was boating and discovered a body in the water at Poplar Springs boat ramp around 1:00 p.m.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office responded and their preliminary investigation indicated that the victim is 56-year-old Rita May Eastes, who had been reported to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office as missing after last being seen by her daughter on August 10th.

The Knox County Regional Forensic Center responded and took possession of the body for further examination, including positive identification and cause of death. Foul play is not suspected.

