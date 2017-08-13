Avengers Unite: Studio looks to cast dog for Avengers: Infinity War

ATLANTA, GA (WATE) – Project Casting is looking to cast a small role in the upcoming major motion picture Avengers: Infinity War.

They are looking for a male or female over the age of 18 to work with their dog in a fun park scene. The dog must be a medium size dog, weighing 40-60 lbs, must be well-trained and comfortable around other dogs and people. The dogs must be licensed and up to date on vaccinations, records must be provided.

A fitting will be required for the actor on Friday, August 18 in Fayetteville, Georgia, with filming to take place on Tuesday, August 22 in Atlanta. Anyone applying must be available for both.

To be considered for the role, send an email to MaryLou@CentralCasting.com. Everyone must include your name, phone number, sizes, current photos and 2 photos of your dog. Also, include your dog’s breed info and weight.

“Dog” must be put in the subject line of the email.

For more information, visit Project Casting’s website.