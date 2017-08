KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A tractor trailer crash partially shut down I- 40 Westbound at Hall of Fame Drive Saturday morning.

Knoxville Police responded to reports of a crash around 8:30 a.m. at mile marker 389. Traffic was reduced to one lane due to the incident.

Knoxville Police estimated the road would reopen by noon. The wreck is now expected to be cleared by 5:30 p.m., according to TDOT.

Injuries were unknown at the time. This is a developing story. Stay with WATE 6 On Your Side for more details.