Sevierville Police Department holds contest to meet their K-9s

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

SEVIERVILLE (WATE) – The Sevierville Police Department is holding a contest for residents of Sevierville Saturday morning, with the winner getting a chance to meet their K-9s and handlers.

Saturday morning the police department is hiding special painted rocks throughout Sevierville, these rocks have names of the K-9’s on them.

Their Facebook post will be updated in the comment section with hints to where the rocks are hidden.

The police department says winners should send a private message through their Facebook page with a picture of the rock and to also include contact information. They will then contact you to set up a time to meet the K-9.

 

