Lego Convention coming to Knoxville

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Will Canipe, 8, from Wake Forest, assembles a "car, boat, helicopter, submarine" alongside his grandfather, Giles Jeffreys, from Wendell, during the BrickUniverse Lego Convention at the Raleigh Convention Center on Sunday, March 29, 2015 in Raleigh, N.C. Canine said he plays with legos everyday "except when I'm at Disney World and I'm at the beach."

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville is gearing up for its first ever Lego Convention, “Brick Universe.”

Brick Universe began in April 2015 but the Knoxville Convention Center has yet to host the event, until this year.

Work from Lego Artists and Master Builders will be on display. Attendees will also be able to play with their own Legos and a marketplace will be at the event for those who wish to purchase part of the Brick Universe. Artists will be at the event as well to talk about their artwork.

Brick Universe will be at the Knoxville Convention Center on August 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets can be bought at BrickUniverse.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s