Lego Convention coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville is gearing up for its first ever Lego Convention, “Brick Universe.”

Brick Universe began in April 2015 but the Knoxville Convention Center has yet to host the event, until this year.

Work from Lego Artists and Master Builders will be on display. Attendees will also be able to play with their own Legos and a marketplace will be at the event for those who wish to purchase part of the Brick Universe. Artists will be at the event as well to talk about their artwork.

Brick Universe will be at the Knoxville Convention Center on August 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets can be bought at BrickUniverse.com.