Greeneville Police nab 2 in home invasion robbery, search for 2 more

GREENEVILLE (WATE) – Two people from Greeneville are facing charges Saturday afternoon following a home invasion style robbery, which occurred July 25 on Wesley Avenue.

Dondriqueze Gaines, 23, and Abby Kelton. 28, were charged with especially aggravated robbery, Greeneville Police say they continue to search for two additional unidentified individuals.

The Greeneville Police responded to the residence on Wesley Avenue around 2:20 a.m. on July 25. Upon their arrival, officers found a 47-year-old man seriously injured on the front porch of the residence. A 91-year-old woman was found inside the home, shaken but unharmed.

The male victim was transported to Takoma Hospital and later airlifted to Holston Valley Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

The investigation revealed three individuals entered the residence armed with firearms and demanded money. The male victim was assaulted and injured by one or more of the suspects.

Anyone who may have knowledge of the identities of those involved or additional information is asked to call Detective David White at (423) 783-2834.