Former Vols stand out in NFL debuts

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Joshua Dobbs’ NFL debut got off to a rocky start before ending with his first touchdown pass on Friday at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Dobbs finished 8-15, 100 passing yards and a touchdown to go with two interceptions in Pittsburgh’s 20-12 win over the New York Jets. The former Tennessee quarterback started in place of Ben Roethlisberger, who sat in a healthy scratch. Steelers backup quarterback Landry Jones was sidelined with an abdominal injury.

Meanwhile, Dobbs’ former top target left his mark in his debut with Cincinnati. Jeff Driskel connected with Josh Malone for an 8-yard touchdown pass in the Bengals 23-12 win over Tampa Bay on Friday. Malone, who led the Vols with 972 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, had two catches for 12 yards in his game as a pro.

Josh Malone topping off his first NFL touchdown with a pigskin spin. pic.twitter.com/ceDmnm9HJo — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) August 12, 2017

The Eagles have to like what they saw from their first round pick on Thursday. Derek Barnett recorded two sacks in his debut with Philadelphia.

“Very exciting to get that first sack,” Barnett said. “You can take a deep breath and it’s like, let’s keep it going, let’s build off of that and get some more.”

Barnett, who broke Reggie White’s sack record at Tennessee, had about as good of debut as he could against the Packers. He finished with four tackles, three for a loss and two quarterback hits in the Eagles 24-9 loss to Green Bay.

A bit eerie that Barnett, who broke Reggie White's sack record at Tennessee, got his first NFL sack as an Eagle at Lambeau Field. 👀 https://t.co/QbyJQtjvmQ — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) August 11, 2017

Alvin Kamara did not waste any time showing what he can do for the Saints. The New Orleans rookie running back collected 35 yards on four carries, one being a 22 yard gain.

“I feel like I did pretty good,” Kamara said. “There’s still some things I got to get watched and corrected but I feel pretty good for the first game.”

Alvin Kamara raising some eyebrows in his NFL debut tonight. pic.twitter.com/TtbxWj9YeR — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) August 11, 2017

Kamara is already receiving high praise from one of the best to play the position.

“He has a lot of talent. So much talent,” Saints running back Adrian Peterson said. “Really quick feet, great vision, great patience. He’s nice, he’s going to be a heck of a ball player I can tell you that.”

Former Tennessee defensive lineman LaTroy Lewis and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin will also make their debuts this weekend. Lewis and the Raiders visit Arizona Saturday at 10 p.m. ET. Reeves-Maybin and the Lions travel to Indianapolis Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET.