Christian Academy of Campbell County facing closure due to debt

LAFOLLETTE (WATE) – The Christian Academy of Campbell County may not open this upcoming school year due to a recently discovered amount of debt.

After replacing the school board just days ago, parents and teachers learned the first day of school may never come.

Julie Ault’s grandson is registered to be a kindergartner at the Christian Academy of Campbell County. “Since then we have discovered we approximately $30,000 worth of debt,” said Ault. “Our goal is to clear that debt so we can open the day after Labor Day and start a K-4.”

Ault also says if the school does not have its debt cleared by September 1, it will have to shut its doors.

“We’ve come together and tried thinking of fundraisers, everything that we can do,” said Ault. “But with the shortage of time and we are within the restraint that we have children depending on the school to open. It can’t open any later than Labor Day because if we do that we would fall short of the require days by the state.”

If the school doesn’t open, the 20 children who are currently registered – including Ault’s grandson, will have to attend class somewhere else.

“For this year, which we are remaining hopeful but for this year, we will probably stick with a home school curriculum and hopefully we can get to where we can get this school started again in the future,” said Ault.

Ault says if the school doesn’t open, the property will go back to the family who originally donated it and it will be up to them to decide what happens next.

If you would like to donate to the school, donations may be mailed to the school at 2709 General Carl W. Stiner Hwy, LaFollette TN 37766. Donations may also be dropped off in person on Monday through Friday from 10am until 3pm.