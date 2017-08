KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Virginia State Police have made three arrests related to the planned rally at Emancipation Park in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Virginia State Police say 21-year-old Troy Dunigan from Chattanooga was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

21-year-old Jacob L. Smith of Louisa, Virginia was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault and battery.

44-year-old James M. O’Brien of Gainesville, Florida was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed handgun.