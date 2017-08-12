Alcatraz East Crime Museum dispels recent rumors surrounding infamous white Bronco

PIGEON FORGE (WATE) – Alcatraz East Crime Museum recently took to their website to dispel any rumors involving the OJ Simpson chase Bronco that is displayed in the museum.

The rumor was that the infamous Bronco is up for sale and will be on the TV show Pawn Stars. It will be on Pawn Pawn Stars, but according to the museum, that was filmed prior to the Bronco being in their possession.

Alcatraz East said in a statement: “Alcatraz East does have the real chase Bronco on display. At this time no one is actively pursuing selling the Bronco, the Pawn Stars episode on the Bronco was filmed prior to being in the museum’s possession.”

The Pawn Stars episode that features the the infamous Bronco will air August 14.