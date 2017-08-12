A Kentucky mayor pushes to remove 2 Confederate statues

The Associated Press Published:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – The mayor of Lexington, Kentucky, says after the events in Charlottesville, Virginia, he is taking the steps to remove two Confederate-era statues from the lawn of a former courthouse.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Mayor Jim Gray said in a statement Saturday he will ask the Lexington-Fayette County Urban County Council at its Tuesday work session to ask a state military commission for permission to take down the statues of John Hunt Morgan and John C. Breckinridge.

Violent clashes occurred Saturday between white nationalists and counter-protesters in Charlottesville.

Three people were killed, including a woman who died after a driver plowed into a group of peaceful marchers. Dozens more were injured.

The nationalists had gathered to protest the city’s plans to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

