Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Fern

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – This week’s Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week is a dog named Fern, and you can take him or any of his friends home this weekend for free.

Fern was brought in as a stray a couple of weeks ago and the shelter says he is a well-tempered hound mix. Based on his teeth and other factors, he is believed to be 6 years old. Because of his great temperament, they say he would be great with kids and other dogs.

Young-Williams said Thursday they are at maximum capacity and didn’t have any extra kennels for incoming dogs, so they are waiving all adoption fees through Sunday for any pet, including puppies and kittens. There were long lines on Friday and more than 45 pets found forever homes.

For more information on Fern or any other pet at Young-Williams, call (865) 215-6599, visit their website, or either location at 3201 Division Street or 6400 Kingston Pike.