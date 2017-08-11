West Knoxville McDonald’s launches self-service kiosks

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The future in fast food technology has arrived in East Tennessee.

The McDonald’s on Cedar Bluff now has self service kiosks. Instead of telling the cashier what you want, you can order and customize your burger yourself at the kiosk.

“So let’s say we go to all day breakfast, and we decide and say we want to switch to sandwiches. instead of hitting main menu and going back, you just go to sandwiches,” said manager David Tarwater as he demonstrated the new system.

Tarwater says you can use the touch screen order system as long as the lobby is open. Watch the video above for a full demonstration of the system.