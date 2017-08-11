Things to do in East Tennessee | Aug. 11-13

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – From butterflies to Irish food, there are a ton of great events for families to enjoy this weekend.

Saturday

Butterfly Dash and Bash

This East Tennessee Children’s Hospital fundraiser combines the challenge of a fitness run with great food, and a family-friendly festival atmosphere.

The Butterfly Dash and Bash begins with a 10K race at 8:15 a.m., followed by a 5K race at 9 a.m., and a fun walk kicking off right after start of the 5K. Then, people will gather at World’s Fair Park beginning at 11 a.m. for the Burger Bash.

Organizers say there is something for everyone to enjoy, including live music, kids activities and mouthwatering sliders. Teams of chefs and grill masters will compete for votes of celebrity judges for best burger.

Enjoy two great events combined into one fun-filled day.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. Read more.

Butterfly Festival

Along with the Butterfly Dash and Bash, Stanley’s greenhouse is holding their second annual butterfly festival at their greenhouse, located at 3029 Davenport Road in Knoxville.

The festival will include everything from a hands-on children’s butterfly workshop, nature walk through the farm to exhibits explaining to crafts.

The event is free and runs from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.. Read more.

Comedy Night in the Cave

Visit Cherokee Caverns for a hilarious night of improv by SomeAntics with Krisha Brook from Q100 Country and Frank Murphy from Classic Hits 93.1.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at 8524 Oak Ridge Highway. Tickets are $12 each. Read more.

Irish Festival on the Hill

Enjoy authentic Irish food, such as corned beef and cabbage, reubens and bangers, Irish beer and lots of Irish music at Immaculate Conception Church’s annual Irish festival. This year they will have two stages for music, Irish dancers, Knoxvlle Pipes and Drums, a silent auction and tours of the historic church. The festival is from 4-10 p.m. on West Vine Avenue in Downtown Knoxville. Read more.

Feast with the Beasts

Zoo Knoxville invites you to do a little grazing, try out some new watering holes and shake your tail feathers at Knoxville’s largest food and drink sampling event.

Feast with the Beasts takes place from 7-11 p.m. at Zoo Knoxville. The evening event features everything from appetizers to desserts and a variety of wine, beer and spirits to sample. More than 40 restaurants, wineries, breweries and beverage distributors will be serving their specialties throughout the zoo.

All food, beverages and entertainment are included with event tickets. Tickets for Feast with the Beasts are $89 per person in advance and $99 the day of the event. Tickets can also be purchased online at zooknoxville.org, by calling (865) 637-5331 and at all ORNL Federal Credit Union locations. Read more.

Sunday

Knoxville Pink Bridal Show

The bridal show will showcase Knoxville’s wedding professionals all under one roof to help you plan your big day. Organizers say there will be lots of swag and phenomenal show-only specials that can save you thousands of dollars from today’s top wedding professionals.

The show is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $12 each in advance or $15 each the day of the show. Read more.

Shakespeare on the Square

Grab your camp chair and watch the complete works of Shakespeare on Market Square in Downtown Knxoville. The performance starts at 7:00 p.m. and is free. Read more.