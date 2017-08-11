The TV-streaming paradox: Why you may miss the cable bundle

NEW YORK (AP) — The future of TV may well be a mishmash of streaming services that could rival the cost of a $100 cable bundle — but that are way more difficult to use.

Disney’s plans for two new streaming services (and possibly more) promise two new high-profile additions to a cacophony of Netflix-style video services that let you watch what you want, when you want.

More such services are probably on their way, as entertainment companies see profits in controlling not only the creation of their films and shows, but also their distribution.

But the disintegration of the cable bundle means potentially bigger bills and more work for people who just want to find something to watch.