Stores selling out of eclipse glasses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The total solar eclipse will darken parts of the country on August 21. With the date quickly approaching, and many stores selling out, people are wondering where to buy eclipse safety glasses.

NASA released information about what type of glasses are safe to wear. Pairs with an ISO number of 12312-2. NASA also released a list of suggested manufacturers and retailers.

WATE 6 On Your Side called several stores in the Knoxville area, such as Target, Walmart and CVS. Many did have solar eclipse glasses to sell but they have since sold out. Most store managers say they won’t be getting anymore back in before August 21.

The stores include Lowes, Kroger, The Muse and Michaels.

Books-A-Million and Toys R Us in Knoxville, along with Lowe’s in Harriman say they may get more in next week.

Another place people are looking is online at sites like Amazon but even there many are sold out.

Those that are in stock require customers to buy packs of multiple glasses that cost anywhere between $25 dollars up to hundreds of dollars depending on the quantity.

If customers choose the Amazon route, it is important make sure the glasses will ship in time.