Registration deadlines approaching for Tennessee Senior Olympics district competitions

ATHENS (WATE) – The Senior Olympics are coming to East Tennessee in just a matter of weeks.

The events have taken place across the state since 1981. Every year, thousands of senior adults compete in district olympic events across the state. There are 19 different sports in this year’s events, including archery, badminton, basketball, bowling, cycling, field events, golf, horseshoes, pickleball, racquetball, road race, shuffleboard, softball, swimming, table tennis, tennis, track events and volleyball.

The Southeast District competition is September 19 to October 2 at the McMinn Senior Center in Athens. Seniors in Bledsoe, Bradley, Loudon, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe, Polk and Rhea counties can take part. The entry deadline is August 18. There is a $30 entry fee for the first 10 events, and each event after that is an additional $3.

More online: Register for the Southeast District Tennessee Senior Olympics

The East Tennessee district covers Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Knox, Loudon, Morgan, Roane, Scott, Sevier, and Union counties. Their event is October 13-18 and the final registration deadline is September 15, though there is an early bird discount for registering before September 1.

More online: Register for the East Tennessee District

If you are not in either of those districts and wish to take part in the Tennessee Senior Olympics, you can click here to find your district.