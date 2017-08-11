Meth lab, 2 drug houses busted in Lafollette

LAFollette (WATE) – LaFollette Police Department’s Drug Unit and Special Response Team conducted raids on two houses Friday.

Eight people were arrested at the two houses on drug related crimes, according to LaFollette police. They said the locations of the drug houses were 67 Demory Road and 701 West Forrest in LaFollette.

The following people were taken into custody:

Nathan James McBride, charged with felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule II drugs

Maggie D. Kennedy, charged with felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule II drugs

Angela D. Compton, charged with violation of probation and drug paraphernalia

Everett L. Smith, charged with drug paraphernalia

Caleb Bolton – charged with drug paraphernalia

Wayne E. Byrd – capias bench warrant and charged with drug paraphernalia

Melba J. Wilson – Outstanding warrants and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia

Gary Leach – Charged with possession of schedule II drugs for resale, possession of schedule II drugs, possession of schedule II drugs, possession of schedule VI drugs and felony drug paraphernalia

Police said they found 28 grams of crystal ice methamphetamine, Oxycodone, suboxone, marijuana and a large amount of drug paraphernalia at both locations. In addition to the two houses, on Thursday shut down a methamphetamine lab at 311 West Avenue in LaFollette.

“It is the continued goal of our officers to actively impact the drug activity within our community,” Chief Bill Roehl said. “Our citizens can expect that more operations like these will occur in the future.”