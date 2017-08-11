Map: Parking, shuttle information for Sweetwater eclipse festival

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WATE) – Sweetwater is expected to have one of the sweetest views in America of the total solar eclipse.

Thousands of people are expected to make the trip to Sweetwater for the Eclipse 2017 festival. As of August 11, the city of Sweetwater said they only have 30 reserved city parking spots left.

Spots are shown in the pinned post on their parking map. The city said they have over 3,500 spaces from property owners and the city and they don’t think that will be enough parking.

Shuttles will pick up at Sweetwater reserved parking area and Sweetwater Flea Market. They will drop off at Sweetwater City Hall, located at 203 Monroe St, just one block from the festival activities. Shuttle Route costs $1 per ride per person. Pickup begins at 7 am and repeat until 5 p.m.

Planned shuttle route:

Pick up at Sweetwater reserved parking area, formerly Cracker Barrel,

Then pick up at Sweetwater Flea Market,

Then travel east on Hwy 68 to Monroe Street, dropping passengers and reloading at Sweetwater City Hall, located at 203 Monroe St.

The return route will go up:

Oak Street

Mayes Avenue

Highway 322 to the Exit 62 ramp onto Interstate 75

Travel North on I-75 to Exit 60 off ramp, onto Hwy 68

To Murray’s Chapel Road

To Sweetwater Reserved Parking.

If riders at Sweetwater Flea Market and Sweetwater Reserved Parking cannot make it into the downtown area due to crowd or traffic size, organizers of the festival remind people that their parking locations offer excellent views of all 2 minutes and 38 seconds of totality.

Organizers say the festival will include two different stages for music. There will be live music from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Duck Park next to the kids zone. There is also a stage at the corner of North Main Street and West North Street where concert pianist Danette McCrary will play new age piano and celestial pop from 10-2 p.m.

At the festival there will also be several information booths located at the corner of Monroe Street and South Main Street, Railroad Street and Morris Street and North Street and South Main Street.