Hen wreaks havoc on Knoxville drivers’ commute

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – We’ll never know the answer to the age old question, why did the chicken cross the road, but Knoxville Police Department put a stop to one hen’s determination to cross Magnolia Avenue.

Police said one hen was detained after “wreaking havoc” during the morning commute on Magnolia Avenue at Cherry Street. Officers said the “chicken at large” was turned over to animal control.

The chicken was likely from someone’s backyard. Knoxville City Council approved an ordinance to legalize the keeping of backyard chickens within city limits in 2010.

Hens have become a more common site on Knoxville streets. Neighbors in the 4th and Gill neighborhood have also reported seeing multiple chickens crossing the road.

Charlie Choppa spotted a chicken on Clinton Highway during rush hour. He posted video of the chicken, ironically crossing near Chick-Fil-A, on August 5, 2017. The video shows a woman trying to shoo the chicken out of the intersection.