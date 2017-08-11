Gabriella Pagán, Shea Sorenson go ‘over the edge’ to help single moms, children

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – WATE 6 On Your Side anchor Gabriella Pagán and meteorologist Shea Sorenson will repel down a 12-story building to  to benefit single mothers and their children through The Restoration House.

Over The Edge Knox is August 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Participants will rappel down 12 stories of the Langley Building in Downtown Knoxville during the event and will raise money by receiving pledges.

Participants must raise at least $1,000 for the Restoration House to rappel down the building. The organization is celebrating 10 years this year. They work with single-mother families, providing them with transitional housing while each mother focuses on career development and self-reliance.

Gabriella Pagán and Shea Sorenson are working to raise $2,500. Donate to their campaign.

They are also holding a free kick-boxing class. Donations from the class will go to their campaign. The class is August 20 at 1:00 p.m. at T-75 All Star Boxing Class, located at 134 North Peters Road in Knoxville. Arrive a minimum of 20 minutes early to get wraps and gloves on.

