Dolly Parton makes guest appearance on Kesha’s new album

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
(AP)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – From the outside, Dolly Parton and Kesha (Formally stylized as Ke$ha) couldn’t be more of polar opposites, but together the two sing “Old Flames (Can’t Hold a Candle to You).

Kesha, whose full name is Kesha Rose Sebert, told Good Morning America she was surprised when the queen of country agreed to sing with her on her new album, Rainbow, which was released Friday. While the singer’s first two albums talked about drinking and parties, her new album has a much different feel.

“I’ve written every song on this album and they’re all so personal,” Kesha told Robin Roberts. “This record, quite literally, saved my life. I hope you guys like it and I hope you can hear it, and I hope it helps people.”

FILE – In this Feb. 19, 2016 file photo, pop star Kesha, center, leaves Supreme court in New York. On Wednesday, April 6, 2016, a New York judge threw out her hate-crime and human-rights claims against her former producer Dr. Luke. Manhattan state Supreme Court Justice Shirley Werner Kornreich said Kesha’s claims that Dr. Luke raped and abused her can’t go forward because the alleged incidents happened outside New York and beyond the legal time limit. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

Rainbow is Kesha’s first studio LP since 2012, when she accused hit-making producer Dr. Luke of sexually and emotionally abusing her. Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, has denied Kesha’s allegations and accused her of suing to try to obtain a better recording deal. The case was dismissed, but Kesha faces a lawsuit for defamation and breach of contract from Dr. Luke.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s