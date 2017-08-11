Congressman Roe’s scans clear after procedure for early-stage prostate cancer

NASHVILLE (WATE) — Tennessee Representative Phil Roe’s Office said the congressman underwent a successful medical procedure in East Tennessee late last month.

A spokesperson from his office said at his follow-up appointment Congressman Roe’s scans were clear for cancer. They said representative Roe is looking forward to finishing his recovery and returning to a full schedule soon.

They issued a statement saying:

“The Congressman thanks East Tennesseans for the outpouring of support and prayers he has received through his treatment and his medical team for the excellent care he received.”

Representative Roe announced he was diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer on July 25. Roe’s prognosis was described as “excellent,” according to a statement from his office.

The congressman has served Tennessee’s first congressional district in the Tri-Cities area since 2009. In 2017, he became chairman of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs.