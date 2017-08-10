Plastic manufacturer opens Knox County facility, expected to add 1,260 jobs

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Lifetime Products, which makes everything from plastic tables and chairs to basketball hoops, is opening their new manufacturing facility in Knox County.

Governor Bill Haslam, Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett and Tennessee Valley Authority President and CEO Bill Johnson are expected to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony for the facility, which is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

With a recent expansion of 720,000 square feet, the facility is the largest industrial building in the county. According to the Knoxville Chamber, the the new facility represents a total direct and indirect economic impact of $184 million and 1,260 direct and indirect new jobs.

Lifetime Products started in 1986 in Utah. They invented the first basketball hoop homeowners can raise and lower quickly. The company now sells picnic tables, folding tables and chairs, sheds and even kayaks. The company has roughly 1,500 employees over the globe.