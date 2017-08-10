Plastic manufacturer opens Knox County facility, expected to add 1,260 jobs

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

(Lifetime Products)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Lifetime Products, which makes everything from plastic tables and chairs to basketball hoops, is opening their new manufacturing facility in Knox County.

Governor Bill Haslam, Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett and Tennessee Valley Authority President and CEO Bill Johnson are expected to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony for the facility, which is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 a.m.

With a recent expansion of 720,000 square feet, the facility is the largest industrial building in the county. According to the Knoxville Chamber, the the new facility represents a total direct and indirect economic impact of $184 million and 1,260 direct and indirect new jobs.

Lifetime Products started in 1986 in Utah. They invented the first basketball hoop homeowners can raise and lower quickly. The company now sells picnic tables, folding tables and chairs, sheds and even kayaks. The company has roughly 1,500 employees over the globe.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s