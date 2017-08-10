Mastodon tooth found in Townsend now on display

TOWNSEND (WATE) – Townsend’s Tuckaleechee Caverns has a new addition. A tour guide found a genuine mastodon tooth near the cavern stream last year while looking for quartz.

The caverns have now gotten the tooth verified by two University of Tennessee archaeologists.

The mastodon, a giant, hairy animal that looks somewhat like an elephant, lived around 10,000 to 20,000 years ago during the ice age.

The tooth, put on display Tuesday, will be a permanent part of the attraction and has already brought in some big crowds since its debut.