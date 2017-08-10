Man found dead on East Knoxville lawn

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man was found dead in a yard in East Knoxville.

Police said they responded to a house at 2508 Louise Avenue at around 9:50 a.m. Thursday and found the man’s body in the yard near the house. Officers said the man did not live at the residence.

Just before 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, police said officers responded to a shots fired call a black from where the body was discovered. Investigators said officers canvased the area, but were unable to find any evidence or witnesses to a shooting.

Police said investigators are currently conducting interviews and gathering evidence from the scene. It appears the male died as a result of a gunshot wound.