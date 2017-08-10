Loudon County Schools cancels class for eclipse

LOUDON (WATE) – Loudon County Schools had originally opted to stay open for the total solar eclipse, but due to safety concerns the school decided all schools will close on August 21.
The school said teachers will send home eclipse glasses for students. The school system, like many other districts in East Tennessee decided to use an “inclement weather,” day to close school.
School system’s status for the eclipse:
- Alcoa City Schools: Closed
- Anderson County: Opted to stay open
- Blount County: Opted to stay open
- Campbell County: Hasn’t made a decision
- Grainger County: Closed
- Hamblen County: Closed
- Jefferson County: Closed
- Knox County: Closed
- Loudon County: Closed
- Monroe County: Closed
- Oak Ridge Schools: Opted to stay open
- Sevier County: Closed
- Union County: Half day