Loudon County Schools cancels class for eclipse

LOUDON (WATE) – Loudon County Schools had originally opted to stay open for the total solar eclipse, but due to safety concerns the school decided all schools will close on August 21.

The school said teachers will send home eclipse glasses for students. The school system, like many other districts in East Tennessee decided to use an “inclement weather,” day to close school.

School system’s status for the eclipse:

Alcoa City Schools: Closed

Anderson County: Opted to stay open

Blount County: Opted to stay open

Campbell County: Hasn’t made a decision

Grainger County: Closed

Hamblen County: Closed

Jefferson County: Closed

Knox County: Closed

Loudon County: Closed

Monroe County: Closed

Oak Ridge Schools: Opted to stay open

Sevier County: Closed

Union County: Half day