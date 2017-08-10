Loudon County Schools cancels class for eclipse

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
In this photo provided by Tourism Queensland, the moment of a total solar eclipse is observed at Cape Tribulation in Queensland state, Australia, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2012. Starting just after dawn, the eclipse cast its 150-kilometer (95-mile) shadow in Australia's Northern Territory, crossed the northeast tip of the country and was swooping east across the South Pacific, where no islands are in its direct path. (AP Photo/Tourism Queensland)

LOUDON (WATE) – Loudon County Schools had originally opted to stay open for the total solar eclipse, but due to safety concerns the school decided all schools will close on August 21.

The school said teachers will send home eclipse glasses for students. The school system, like many other districts in East Tennessee decided to use an “inclement weather,” day to close school.

School system’s status for the eclipse:

  • Alcoa City Schools: Closed
  • Anderson County: Opted to stay open
  • Blount County: Opted to stay open
  • Campbell County: Hasn’t made a decision
  • Grainger County: Closed
  • Hamblen County: Closed
  • Jefferson County: Closed
  • Knox County: Closed
  • Loudon County: Closed
  • Monroe County: Closed
  • Oak Ridge Schools: Opted to stay open
  • Sevier County: Closed
  • Union County: Half day

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s