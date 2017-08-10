Knoxville Mexican restaurant scores lowest health inspection report of the week

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — There were several critical violations noted at this South Knoxville restaurant.

They were problems that could potentially make customers ill, if not corrected. A follow up inspection is scheduled in a few weeks.

Cancun Mexican Grill and Cantina, 4409 Chapman Highway – Grade: 81

Cancun Mexican Grill received a passing score. Below 70 is considered unsanitary.

The inspector observed what’s called a food surface contact violation. She writes, a worker with a cloth in his hands wiped up the kitchen floor then with the same cloth, he cleaned the surface on the food preparation counter. That’s now allowed.

Also, at this Cancun Mexican Grill there were food temperature violations. Milk was at 59 degrees and salsa at 57 degrees, but 41 degrees and below is the safe cool temperature to prevent the growth of bacteria.

When the inspector checked the hand sinks, there were no paper towels for employees to properly dry their hands. Also, gnats were found in the kitchen.

Again, the restaurant will be re-inspected soon.

Web Extra: This week’s full inspection reports [PDF]

No re-inspectors will be necessary at the top scoring restaurants of the week.

Top scores of the week:

Pizza Hut, 10402 Kingston Pike – Grade; 100

Pizza Hut, 9268 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Red Lobster, 8040 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

The Egg and I, 5018 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Taco Bell, 611 E. Emory Road – Grade: 100

McDonald’s, 9501 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Archer’s BBQ, 10205 Kingston Pike – Grade: 100

Firehouse Subs, 4419 Western Avenue – Grade: 99

McDonald’s, 9526 Northshore Drive – Grade: 99

Best Bagels & Deli, 126 S. Peters Road – Grade: 99

Burger King, 6825 Maynardville Pike – Grade: 99

Wright’s Cafeteria, 5403 Middlebrook Pike – Grade: 98

Many of these top scoring restaurants serve lots of customers. Those high grades mean the health rules are closely followed.