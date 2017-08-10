Knoxville man arrested on attempted murder charge

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A Knoxville man has been charged with attempted murder after a domestic violence incident in Knox County.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says Robert Kochendorfer, 45, was taken into custody around 11:45 a.m. Thursday at his home on Walker Springs on an attempted second degree murder charge. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes and Family Crisis units investigated the case, which started on Wednesday.

He is being held on $500,000 bond at this time. No other information was released on the case.

Kochendorfer’s booking photo has not yet been made available.