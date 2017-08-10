Knox County websites help families adjust to new school year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The school year recently began in Knox County and for many families, the transition may not be going as easy they hoped.

The morning commute to school may be needing adjustments for some families.

If a child rides the bus to school, families can go to the Knox County School District’s website to view a daily bus report. The report will list a lot of information including if buses are running behind. Also, families can fill out a bus concern form if needed.

If residents are confused as to when flashing beacons near school zones are activated, the City of Knoxville has made it easy for drivers to find out on its website. There is a section on school zone signals.

It will tell drivers what times the beacons are on and when they’ll be switched off. Whether it’s full or half days. this can help residents plan their morning commute as far as getting to work or even running errands.