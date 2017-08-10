Crossville comes together to remember fallen K-9 officer

Related Coverage Crossville K-9 officer dies after being stabbed by suspect

CROSSVILLE (WATE) – The Crossville community came together over the course of two days to say goodbye to a brave four-legged police officer who gave his life in the line of duty.

K-9 Cain was stabbed by a suspect last week during a pursuit and later died.

The community held a memorial visitation for K-9 Cain Wednesday night, signing a temporary memorial in honor of the service animal and his handler.

“Cain was a special dog. He was more than a dog. He was my partner. He was always there for me. Anytime I needed him, he was there. Anytime I wanted him, he was there,” said Lt. Bart Riden.

A memorial service was then held Thursday morning at the Duer Soccer Complex in Crossville. The private ceremony was only open to law enforcement officers and first responders across Cumberland County, but the public was invited to line the sides of Main Street to watch the memorial funeral procession and honor the fallen K-9 officer.

