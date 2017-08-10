Area high school football teams clash in jamborees

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – While the games won’t matter until next week, the high school football jamboree season has arrived.

Some of the area’s best will take part in the 58th annual Knoxville Orthopedic Clinic Kick-Off Classic, starting Thursday at Central High School.

Central High School jamboree (Thursday, 7 p.m.)

Campbell County vs. Halls

Austin-East vs. Powell

Central vs. Webb

Carter vs. Karns

West High School jamboree (Friday, 7 p.m.)

Farragut vs. South-Doyle

Fulton vs. Hardin Valley

West vs. The King’s Academy

Bearden vs. Gibbs

Blount County jamboree (Friday, 7 p.m. at Maryville)

Alcoa vs. Greenback

Maryville vs. William Blount

Heritage vs. Maryville

Morristown jamboree (Friday at Burke-Toney Stadium)

Morristown West vs. Jefferson County

Morristown East vs. Cocke County

Morristown East vs. Cherokee

Claiborne County Farm Bureau jamboree (Friday, 6 p.m.)

Also on Friday night, Claiborne High School will host its jamboree featuring Cumberland Gap, Grainger, Hancock County and Lee (Va.).

The regular season begins Friday, Aug. 18 for the majority of teams across the state, although several will begin their schedule on Thursday.