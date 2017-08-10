Area high school football teams clash in jamborees

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – While the games won’t matter until next week, the high school football jamboree season has arrived.
Some of the area’s best will take part in the 58th annual Knoxville Orthopedic Clinic Kick-Off Classic, starting Thursday at Central High School.
Central High School jamboree (Thursday, 7 p.m.)
Campbell County vs. Halls
Austin-East vs. Powell
Central vs. Webb
Carter vs. Karns
West High School jamboree (Friday, 7 p.m.)
Farragut vs. South-Doyle
Fulton vs. Hardin Valley
West vs. The King’s Academy
Bearden vs. Gibbs
Blount County jamboree (Friday, 7 p.m. at Maryville)
Alcoa vs. Greenback
Maryville vs. William Blount
Heritage vs. Maryville
Morristown jamboree (Friday at Burke-Toney Stadium)
Morristown West vs. Jefferson County
Morristown East vs. Cocke County
Morristown East vs. Cherokee
Claiborne County Farm Bureau jamboree (Friday, 6 p.m.)
Also on Friday night, Claiborne High School will host its jamboree featuring Cumberland Gap, Grainger, Hancock County and Lee (Va.).
The regular season begins Friday, Aug. 18 for the majority of teams across the state, although several will begin their schedule on Thursday.