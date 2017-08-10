3 crashes involving tractor trailers reported on I-40 in Cumberland County

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

CRAB ORCHARD, Tenn. (WATE) — Drivers on Interstate 40 in Cumberland County had some major headaches Thursday morning.

Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) said there were three different crashes on westbound lanes of Interstate 40, all involving tractor trailers. The crashes happened at mile markers 325, 326 and 328. No injuries were reported.

Interstate 40 was closed for several hours, but crews were able to open one lane at mile marker 328. THP said crews are working to clear the accidents.

The interstate is expected to be cleared by 10:00 a.m. eastern time. There are no delays to eastbound traffic.

