Thousands of Gatlinburg, Sevier County wildfire 911 recordings, documents released

GATLINBURG (WATE) – WATE 6 On Your Side has received thousands of heartbreaking 911 and dispatch recordings, as well as dash cam video and hundreds of documents, from Sevier County and Gatlinburg from the night of the deadly wildfires.

During many of the recordings earlier in the night, residents are asking about the location of the fires and whether they should evacuate. Many calls are transferred to other agencies. As the night wears on and the fires continue to rage, the topics of the calls shift to people desperately trying to make sure their loved ones are safe, reporting buildings that have caught on fire, and reporting that they need to be rescued.

During one such call, a resident tells dispatchers they tried to drive away from the fire, but ultimately their car burned up and they were now walking in the cold.

WATE 6 On Your Side is poring through the calls, video and hundreds of documents and will update this story as more information becomes available.