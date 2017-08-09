Thousands of carved jack-o-lanterns to fill Dollywood for harvest festival

PIGEON FORGE (WATE) – Dollywood is adding thousands of carved and illuminated jack-o-lanterns as part of their harvest festival.

Great Pumpkin LumiNights will run September 28 to October 28 throughout Timber Canyon. The park says the “nighttime harvest experience” is the largest addition ever made to Dollywood’s fall festival. They said it will feature artistic sculptures and whimsical themes.

Additionaly, Dollywood said Great Pumpkin LumiNights will feature pumpkin-themed food options, entertainment and interactive opportunities for park guests to experience.

Dolly Parton is expected to share her vision for the event Friday. She is also expected to look ahead to the park’s Smoky Mountain Christmas festival, which is celebrating its 27th season, as well as a new project which she says is very important to her.