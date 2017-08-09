Tennessee Forestry Department to explain Sevier County wildfires after-action reports

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Photo from December 6, 2016 of the Lodge at Buckberry Creek after the Gatlinburg fires.

NASHVILLE (WATE) — Tennessee State Forester Jere Jeter will explain key points of the after-action reports related to the wildfires that impacted Sevier County on November 28, 2016.

Jeter is expected to speak at 2:00 p.m. eastern time. WATE 6 On Your Side will live stream the news conference online.

WATE 6 On Your Side Reporter Laura Halm is in Nashville for the news conference. The Tennessee Forestry Department is also expected to release records from the wildfires.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s