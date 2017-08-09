Tennessee Forestry Department to explain Sevier County wildfires after-action reports

NASHVILLE (WATE) — Tennessee State Forester Jere Jeter will explain key points of the after-action reports related to the wildfires that impacted Sevier County on November 28, 2016.

Jeter is expected to speak at 2:00 p.m. eastern time. WATE 6 On Your Side will live stream the news conference online.

WATE 6 On Your Side Reporter Laura Halm is in Nashville for the news conference. The Tennessee Forestry Department is also expected to release records from the wildfires.

