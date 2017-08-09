Mayor Burchett asks Knox County government employees not to donate to campaign

Related Coverage Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett announces candidacy for U.S. Congress

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett announced his candidacy for U.S. Congress on Saturday.

Wednesday, Mayor Burchett asked that all Knox County government employees refrain from donating his his political campaign.

“I don’t want our employees feeling like they have to give to my campaign or worrying about whether it’s the right thing to do,” said Mayor Burchett. “I’ll make it simple: If you work for Knox County Government, please don’t donate to my campaign. I want our employees focused on coming to work everyday and on serving Knox County taxpayers.”

Mayor Burchett said he will also not run attack ads as part of his campaign.

“This campaign is about the people of East Tennessee and their principles and values,” Mayor Burchett said. “Mean-spirited attacks are a big part of what is wrong with politics in our country, and I will not use those tactics to get elected to Tennessee’s Second Congressional District. I will stand on my track record of fiscally conservative, responsible leadership, as well as my history of helping people who need it.”

