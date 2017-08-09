Haslam wants Tennessee to land new Toyota-Mazda plant

Associated Press Published:
FILE - This March 30, 2011, file photo, shows the Toyota logo at Wilsonville Toyota, in Wilsonville, Ore. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, Toyota Motor Corp. said it’s recalling about 79,000 Tundra pickup trucks in the U.S., Canada and Central America because steps in the rear bumpers could break. The recall covers trucks from the 2016 and 2017 model years. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Gov. Bill Haslam says he is making the case for Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corp. and Mazda Motor Corp. to build a new assembly plant in Tennessee. However, the Republican governor says Tennessee is far from alone in its efforts to land the $1.6 billion facility that could create up to 4,000 jobs.

“There will be a lot people fighting hard for that plant, and we intend to be at the lead,” said Haslam.

Mazda and Toyota announced last week that the joint facility will have an annual production capacity of 300,000 vehicles, producing the Toyota Corolla sedan and a new Mazda crossover. Tennessee is home to General Motors, Nissan and Volkswagen plants, and the state is trying to woo other manufacturers to its Memphis Regional Megasite.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s