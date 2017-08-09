FBI offers $10k reward for information leading to Tennessee gang member’s arrest

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Photo: TBI)

NASHVILLE (WATE) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering up to $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man on Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted List.

Brandon Bradford, 38, is wanted for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to TBI. Investigators determined Bradford and his conspirators supplied a street gang with large quantities of heroin.

Bradford is a known member of the Vice Lords with ties to Chicago and the Middle Tennessee area, according to the TBI. His arrest history includes aggravated robbery and felony possession of a handgun. He is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Bradford is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.

Anyone with information of Bradford’s whereabouts is urged to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s