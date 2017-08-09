FBI offers $10k reward for information leading to Tennessee gang member’s arrest

NASHVILLE (WATE) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering up to $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man on Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted List.

Brandon Bradford, 38, is wanted for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute heroin, according to TBI. Investigators determined Bradford and his conspirators supplied a street gang with large quantities of heroin.

Bradford is a known member of the Vice Lords with ties to Chicago and the Middle Tennessee area, according to the TBI. His arrest history includes aggravated robbery and felony possession of a handgun. He is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Bradford is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.

Anyone with information of Bradford’s whereabouts is urged to contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.