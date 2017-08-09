Channing Tatum in Knoxville Wednesday for ‘Logan Lucky’ screening

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
Channing Tatum attends the 5th Annual Baby2Baby Gala Honoring Jennifer Garner held at 3Labs on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, in Culver City, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Actor Channing Tatum and director Stephen Soderbergh are in Knoxville Wednesday for a benefit screening of their upcoming movie “Logan Lucky.”

Regal Cinemas Pinnacle 18 is hosting the screening to benefit Variety – The Children’s Charity of Eastern Tennessee. The group spans the globe with 43 chapters in 13 countries, working to improve the lives of children.

The film stars Tatum and Adam Driver as brothers who try to conduct an elaborate robbery during the Coca-Cola 600 race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in order to break a family curse. The film also stars Seth MacFarlane, Riley Keough, Katie Holmes, Katherine Waterston, Dwight Yoakam, Sebastian Stan, Brian Gleeson, and Jack Quaid, with Hilary Swank and Daniel Craig.

Before coming to Knoxville, Tatum made a stop in Harlan, Kentucky to visit Kentucky State Troopers and learn about their “Shop with a Trooper” project.

(Photo: Kentucky State Police)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s